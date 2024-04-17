Rep. Josh Brecheen to Newsmax: Constitution 'Gives Us a Remedy' for Mayorkas

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Constitution provides federal lawmakers with "a remedy" to rein in public servants, like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who are not fulfilling their obligations to the American people.

During an appearance on "National Report," Brecheen said that now that the House has delivered the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate, a trial should be held, even though it appears likely that the Democrat-controlled upper chamber will vote to dismiss the matter.

"Unlike the days of our founding era, where in [the Federalist Papers, No. 65] it says that impeachment is to be used by the legislative body to be a bridle to be used upon the executive servants of the government, we know what's going to happen here," Brecheen said. "Forget that he's discarded the rule of law … Congress constitutionally said in the Immigration and Nationality Act, if you come into this country illegally, you are to be detained until there's a proceeding."

"That's in law, voted on in the '50s," he continued. "I'm sure there were plenty of Democrats that were a part of agreement on the Immigration and Nationality Act. We, the people, spoke, it was signed into law by the president at the time, and yet you've got a rogue bureaucrat who sets himself up higher than the Constitution, higher than federal statute. The supremacy clause of Article VI says you can't do that and the Constitution gives us a remedy that the vice president, president, any civil servant can be impeached."

Brecheen added that the founding generation of Americans knew what a bridle was used for, as horses were a common mode of transportation at the time.

"What's a bridle for?" he asked. "It's to pull a horse into the ground while you say, 'Whoa!' "

The Oklahoma Republican, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, said that Mayorkas claimed during a Tuesday appropriations hearing that the influx of migrants at the southern border was due to a world migration in the southern hemisphere.

"This is not a world migrant crisis," Brecheen said. "This is a land rush for illegals because of the advertising that this administration has done to say, 'Our borders are open and come get it while you can.' Go north, young man, go north to the military-age men, 75% of the almost 12 million that have come to this country in three years."

