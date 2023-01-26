Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Conservatives Should Not Be Silenced

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax conservative voices should not be silenced and that AT&T's DirecTV should restore Newsmax to its lineup.

She made her comments Thursday on "Wake Up America." They came after DirecTV dropped Newsmax on Tuesday night.

The deplatforming of Newsmax shuts the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service and DirecTV Stream and U-Verse.

"Absolutely it [Newsmax] should be an option, and we shouldn't have conservative voices being silenced," she said. "I know my family in Iowa are huge Newsmax viewers. We really appreciate the information that is put out and the incredible investigations that you folks do.

"And thanks to the First Amendment, we can have divergent voices out there. And, again, I think Newsmax should be heard. And I hope that they [DirecTV] reverse course over there. We would love to have Newsmax restored. And I think it is important to be well-rounded and having conservative voices out there front and center."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

