Sen. Tom Cotton, Top Officials Slam DirecTV for Dropping Newsmax

Republican lawmakers, pundits, and celebrities on Wednesday slammed AT&T’s DirecTV for dropping Newsmax overnight and censoring conservative media.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton issued a harsh rebuke, tweeting that DirecTV's "Dropping NEWSMAX is a mistake."

The senator added he was "grateful [Rep.] Wesley Hunt R-TX is working to reverse this."

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, accused DirecTV of "targeting Newsmax" and said, "Censoring those you don’t agree with is un-American."

Meanwhile, in a similar vein, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., claimed DirecTV "caved to the woke mob and partisan demands of Democrats to censure Newsmax."

He tweeted, "America deserves to hear ALL points of view!"

DirecTV dropped Newsmax from its lineup Tuesday night after it claimed Newsmax was not worthy of any cable license.

The deplatforming of Newsmax shuts the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service and DirecTV Stream and U-Verse.

Newsmax derided the deplatforming as a brazen act of censorship.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed."

Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, and the top 16 channel in the nation, according to Nielsen.

Newsmax has noted DirecTV pays all 22 liberal news channels it carries, most with lower ratings than Newsmax.

OAN, also a conservative outlet, was bumped last year for "cost-cutting" purposes.

DirecTV made approximately $2.7 billion in profit last year.

Rep. Hunt and 41 other Republican congressmen last week sent a letter to the CEOs of AT&T, DirecTV, and hedge fund TPG Capital, the minority operator of the satellite system, warning of hearings as news spread in Congress that AT&T's DirecTV was moving to deplatform Newsmax.

Other reactions across social media:

Former NYPD police commissioner Bernie Kerik said DirecTV was "targeting Newsmax and other conservative networks," calling the move "outrageous."

Ric Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, said the House "must act." "Whoa! At&T and DirecTV deplatforming Newsmax, and refusing to pay a conservative while paying all 22 liberal news channels!?!" he said. "Unacceptable."

Former Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker said his mother "just asked me what happened to Newsmax on her TV. It's just so wrong."

Former Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield called the move an "absolute disgrace." He added: "Canceling Newsmax, deplatforming them off DirecTV is a disgrace and an outrage. This just goes to show you, no matter how much you try to appease the left, how much you try to play their game, they despise us, they hate us."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.