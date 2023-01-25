Newsmax CEO Ruddy: Stop DirecTV's 'Political Discrimination'

Calling Wednesday's outpouring of public and congressional support for Newsmax "heartwarming," Newsmax CEO and founder Christopher Ruddy delivered a firm message to viewers and leaders: The ‘political discrimination, deplatforming has to stop."

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Show,” Ruddy rejected DirecTV's silencing of Newsmax's conservative voice, after the company removed the news operation from 13 million households at midnight this past Tuesday.

DirecTV claimed their censorship move was done for "cost-cutting" reasons.

"Their idea of cost-cutting is to cut conservative channels," Ruddy told Schmitt.

"We're a highly rated channel. We don't cost a lot. We have a lot of supporters and viewers. Wouldn't you want to get rid of the 99th channel that has no rating that costs you a lot?

"No, they don't believe that. So, it's a very clear example political discrimination. That's why we're fighting back."

Ruddy noted that AT&T’s DirecTV carries 22 liberal news and information channels.

In 2021 AT&T moved to deplatform conservative channel OAN.

Instead of cutting costs, AT&T and DirecTV are boldly cutting off the freedom of speech, he said.

"This isn't about Newsmax: This is a much larger issue about free speech, about censorship, political discrimination, and the future of the country," Ruddy said. "We're seeing, basically, private companies acting to censor opposing points of view.

"This is not a carriage dispute. This is about whether Newsmax should be allowed to be treated like any other cable channel at all."

In 2021 former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat colleagues "called for the deplatforming" of OAN, Newsmax, and Fox News, Ruddy noted, which he said has now led to the deplatforming of the two of the mere three conservative cable TV news options for DirecTV.

Newsmax is the 4th-highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. and a top 16 channel overall, Ruddy said, citing Nielsen ratings.

"DirecTV told Newsmax that we are not entitled to anything," Ruddy continued. "They will pay us zero dollars. We're a top 4 news channel. "

By comparison, DirecTV carries "far-left," antifa-backing network Vice News, Ruddy told Schmitt. He said they get a license fee despite having tiny ratings.

