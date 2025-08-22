Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Big Beautiful Bill Helps Middle Class

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax Friday that the "Big Beautiful Bill" recently signed into law by President Donald Trump will benefit middle class Americans.

McGuire said the bill is a contrast to NAFTA, which saw 95,000 businesses leave the country and devastated local communities.

"This one big, beautiful bill, as Mike Johnson says, is putting jet fuel in our economy," McGuire said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "And we can see investments all over the country right now."

McGuire said in Virginia's fifth Congressional district, which he represents, they have seven manufacturers who want to do business, with three already signing contracts. He said car manufacturers and chip makers want to do business in America again because of the bill.

"If they all come, that's 7,000 jobs," McGuire said. "And this is a bill for the middle class that helps everyone. No taxes on tips, you know billionaires don't care about that. No tax on overtime and big write-offs for our senior citizens. I mean, it's a great way to get this economy going."

