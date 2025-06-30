Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Keeping US Safe Most Vital Part of Megabill

Although many House Republicans are not content with some of the alterations their colleagues in the Senate have made to President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, Rep. John McGuire told Newsmax on Monday that the most important issue is keeping America safe.

The Virginia Republican, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told "Wake Up America" that "we have to make sure our men and women [in the armed forces] have the right equipment. God forbid we have to go to war. We want to win, and we want them to come home safe. President Trump has made incredible decisions. ... Morale is up, capability is up. We are going to be a stronger and safer country for all Americans home and abroad."

McGuire said that in the House, "we're not happy with some of the changes [the Senate] has made" to the bill. "It's not perfect. But the biggest thing is that we've got to keep our country safe. ... I am a limited government guy, but if we do anything, we have to keep you safe. ... Our enemies are all over the place. They are not at the gate; they're in the gate."

The congressman said that "it is going to be a very busy week in Washington. I've learned one thing as a freshman who has been here six months ... nothing is so until it is so."

He stressed that even though "there is going to be [more] arguments and negotiating" over the complicated legislation, "we have to get it done, and I think we are going to get it done by the Fourth of July," the president's deadline for it to reach his desk to sign.​​

