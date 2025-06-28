Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Ceasefire Will Hold With Iran Isolated

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., expressed confidence Saturday on Newsmax that the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump will endure, citing Iran’s growing international isolation and the strength of U.S. military deterrence.

As Trump secured a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran following a rapid escalation in the region, McGuire said the peace will hold because no major global powers are stepping in to support Iran.

“I think it’s going to stick. And I’ll tell you why,” McGuire said during an appearance on “America Right Now.” “Iran is known as the bully of the Middle East, and even their allies and even Russia and China … no one said a word and no one helped them out as our amazing, brave men and women and our military went over there and obliterated their ability to produce nuclear weapons that would not possibly kill hundreds or thousands, but millions of people.”

The ceasefire, announced after a 48-hour diplomatic push, followed U.S. strikes on key nuclear facilities in Iran and limited retaliatory action by Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the military campaign had significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear program. Trump’s aides, along with Qatari mediators, helped solidify the agreement amid what officials described as a narrow window of opportunity.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump wrote on social media, declaring the agreement a victory for peace and U.S. strength.

McGuire dismissed Democratic criticism of the military operation’s effectiveness, calling it politically motivated. “It’s amazing. You know, it’s like you're flying an airplane. President Trump is the pilot, and they want the pilot to fail,” McGuire said. “We need more patriotism … It's America first. It's a peace through strength.”

The congressman also highlighted Trump’s recent appointment of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, crediting the move with shifting the Pentagon away from ideological divisions and toward mission-focused leadership. “No more woke ideologies; bring us together with a unifying message, not a divisive message,” McGuire said. “And he's showing exactly why he's a great secretary of defense.”

McGuire drew parallels between the Middle East ceasefire and a separate peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, also brokered by the Trump administration last week. The agreement, signed in Washington, aims to end decades of conflict in eastern Congo and increase U.S. access to vital minerals.

“Well, let’s not forget he also got peace with Rwanda and Congo. Blessed are the peacemakers,” McGuire said.

The twin agreements are being hailed by Trump allies as proof of his administration’s “America First” foreign policy, though some critics continue to raise concerns about persistent anti-Jewish sentiment globally and the need for broader diplomatic engagement.

Still, McGuire emphasized the decisive role of U.S. strength. “No one’s jumping in to help Iran,” he said. “That’s why the peace treaty is going to stick.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

