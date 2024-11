With Republicans holding a five-seat edge in the House of Representatives, the fight for the speaker's gavel is closer than ever, senior White House correspondent John Gizzi told Newsmax on Friday.

“The question of which party will rule after next Tuesday can go either way,” Gizzi said on “American Agenda.”

Gizzi cited a YouGov poll conducted for the Economist that showed 47% of Americans supporting Republican candidates and 46% supporting Democrats. Another poll by American Pulse Research and Polling shows Democrats at 47% and Republicans at 45%.

