John Gizzi to Newsmax: House Majority Result Could Take Days

Newsmax senior White House correspondent John Gizzi said Thursday that it could take up to a week after the general election to determine the majority in the House of Representatives, given the closeness of two races.

Gizzi joined "National Report" to provide an update on the races in Michigan's 7th Congressional District and Washington's 3rd and their impact on Republicans' ability to maintain control of the House.

"With days to go before America votes, so many races for the U.S. House of Representatives are too close to call," Gizzi said, adding, "two about which polls show photo finishes are in the works."

Republican Joe Kent is trying to unseat Democrat incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington, while Republican Paul Junge is neck-and-neck with Kristen McDonald Rivet for the open seat in Michigan, vacated by Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee opting against re-election.

"In fact, in Washington, a just completed Northwest Progressive Institute poll shows Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican challenger Joe Kent tied at 46% each," Gizzi said. "This is a rematch of their 2022 contest, in which Gluesenkamp eked out a win of about 2,700 votes that took several days to count.

"In Michigan's open 7th District, former TV newscaster and 2022 nominee Paul Junge faces state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet with blue collar pockets such as Flint, Saginaw, and Bay City comprising the district, an NMB poll shows Junge edging McDonald Rivet by 41 to 40%.

"And that means the answer to the big question of which party will rule the House, in which Republicans today hold a wafer thin five-seat advantage, may take several days, even a week, to decide."

