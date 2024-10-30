John Gizzi to Newsmax: Control of House Too Close to Call

Newsmax's senior White House correspondent, John Gizzi, said Wednesday that much like the race for president, control of the House is just too close to call with Election Day on the horizon.

Republicans hold a slim eight-seat majority in the House, and two-thirds of the competitive seats up for grabs Tuesday are in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020.

Democrats are hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris can outperform Biden and help the party regain control it lost after the 2022 midterms.

The FiveThirtyEight generic congressional polling average, asking voters which party they prefer to be in charge of Congress, has Democrats with a razor-thin 46.2%-46.1% margin. The RealClearPolitics generic poll has Republicans ahead 47.6%-46.7%.

Gizzi told "American Agenda" two House races that are too close to call are in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent, and Michigan's 8th Congressional District, which was left open when Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee decided against running for re-election.

"In Washington three, a just-completed Northwest Progressive Institute poll shows Gluesenkamp Perez and Kent tied at 46% each," Gizzi said. "This is a rematch of their 2022 contest, in which Gluesenkamp Perez eked out a win of about 2,700 votes, and that took days to count.

"In Michigan's open 8th District, former TV newscaster and 2022 [Republican] nominee Paul Junge faces [Democrat] state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, with blue-collar pockets such as Flint, Saginaw, and Bay City comprising the 8th District. An [NMB Research] poll shows Junge edging McDonald Rivet by 41% to 40% of the vote. That means the answer to the question you raised earlier, of which party will rule the House, in which Republicans now hold a wafer-thin advantage, may take several days to decide."

