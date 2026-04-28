Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: King Charles' Pitch for Allied Unity Welcomed

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called King Charles III's address to a joint meeting of Congress a warm and engaging appeal for allied unity against authoritarian threats, telling Newsmax the United States, the United Kingdom, and other allies must "hang together" in a dangerous world.

The king spoke Tuesday in the House chamber, becoming only the second British monarch to address Congress.

The visit was tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and came amid strained relations between Washington and London, including tensions over the war in Iran.

Speaking on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Cornyn said the king delivered a warm message and acknowledged the irony of an English monarch marking America's break from the crown.

He said Charles invoked his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who, in May 1991, became the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress.

Cornyn framed the address as a call for solidarity among democratic allies.

"In a very dangerous world, the U.K. and the United States, and our other allies need to hang together to combat — and hopefully, to deter — aggression by authoritarian countries around the world who are themselves ganging up on America and American interests," Cornyn said.

The senator's reaction tracked themes Charles emphasized in the chamber.

The king described the U.S.-U.K. relationship as one of "reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership," praised NATO, and urged continued Western support for Ukraine in the war following Russia's invasion.

"It was a welcome message, and he was warmly received," Cornyn said.

The address, however, came during a low point in the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

President Donald Trump has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer over London's reluctance to commit substantial military assistance in the Iran conflict, and the king's remarks about NATO and Ukraine landed in a chamber where the president has scaled back aid to Kyiv.

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