UK Envoy Says US 'Special Relationship' Is With Israel, Not Britain

The U.K.'s ambassador to Washington, Sir Christian Turner, has cast doubt on the long-standing notion of a "special relationship" between Britain and the United States, suggesting instead that such a designation more accurately applies to Israel.

In leaked remarks from a February meeting with British students, first reported this week by the Financial Times, Turner described the phrase as "nostalgic" and "backwards-looking," adding that it carries "a lot of baggage."

He said, "I think there is probably one country that has a special relationship with the United States, and that is probably Israel."

Turner emphasized that the U.K. and U.S. still maintain close cooperation, particularly in defense and intelligence, noting "there are things we do together that no two other countries do." However, he warned that the transatlantic alliance is "at the end of an era," even if not in a "moment of rupture."

The U.K.'s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office distanced itself from the comments, calling them "private, informal" and "not any reflection of the government's position."

The remarks surfaced during King Charles III's state visit to the U.S., a diplomatic effort aimed at easing tensions amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, a war that Britain and most NATO allies have notably avoided joining or even offering material and air space support.

Despite ongoing tensions between President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the president struck a notably different tone when it came to the British monarchy. During a visit from King Charles III on Tuesday, Trump emphasized the enduring cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations, calling it an "honor" and a "tremendous privilege" to host the monarch at the White House.

While NATO members have expressed political support for Washington and concerns over Iran's actions, they have largely refrained from direct military involvement.

Analysts point to several factors behind the EU's hesitation to support the Trump administration including fears of regional escalation, domestic political opposition to another Middle East conflict and divisions within the alliance over strategy.

The U.K., along with key European partners such as France and Germany, has instead focused on diplomacy and defensive measures, including protecting shipping routes and reinforcing regional security, rather than committing combat forces.

The cautious approach reflects broader unease within NATO about being drawn into a wider war, even as the U.S. deepens its engagement.

Turner's comments underscore a shifting geopolitical landscape, where traditional alliances are being reassessed amid new conflicts and changing priorities in the Trump era.