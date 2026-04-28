King Charles Urges Renewed US-UK Alliance in Remarks to Congress

King Charles III, in remarks for a joint session of Congress, called for a renewed and strengthened alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom amid what he described as a more volatile and dangerous global landscape.

The speech, tied to a visit marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, framed the U.S.-U.K. relationship as centuries-old and rooted in shared democratic traditions despite its origins in conflict.

The text of his speech showed Charles planned to warn that instability, with conflicts spanning Europe to the Middle East, poses challenges too great for any one nation to handle alone.

He also referenced, in the prepared text, a recent violent incident near the Capitol, condemning political violence and saying efforts to sow fear and division "will never succeed."

The king emphasized that the transatlantic alliance remains "indispensable," highlighting joint efforts that have shaped global security from World War II through the Cold War and into modern conflicts.

He pointed to NATO as central to that partnership and called for sustained resolve in supporting Ukraine to secure a "just and lasting peace."

Charles said Britain is stepping up its role, citing plans for the largest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War and underscoring deep military ties with the United States.

He highlighted joint defense initiatives including F-35 production and the AUKUS submarine partnership with Australia as examples of long-term strategic cooperation.

Beyond security, the prepared remarks stressed economic interdependence, citing about $430 billion in annual trade and roughly $1.7 trillion in mutual investment supporting jobs and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic.

The king called for deeper collaboration in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear fusion to drive future prosperity.

He argued that shared adherence to the rule of law and democratic governance has underpinned economic success and must remain central going forward.

Charles urged both nations to resist isolationism, warning against becoming "ever more inward-looking" at a time when global cooperation is critical.

He also highlighted faith and interfaith understanding as guiding principles, expressing hope that they can help bridge divisions in turbulent times.

The prepared text devoted significant attention to environmental challenges, warning that the degradation of natural systems threatens economic stability and national security.

Reflecting on history, Charles described the U.S.-U.K. relationship as a story of "reconciliation, renewal and remarkable partnership" that has evolved into one of the world’s most consequential alliances.

He closed by urging both countries to rededicate themselves to shared values and action, invoking Abraham Lincoln’s warning that the world remembers what nations do more than what they say.