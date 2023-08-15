Joe DiGenova to Newsmax: DA Willis 'Terrorist in Prosecutor's Uniform'

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought disgrace to the legal profession with her indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others over allegations they tried to upend Georgia's 2020 election results.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show" with his wife, Victoria Toensing, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Reagan-era Justice Department, diGenova said Willis' prosecution is without question politically motivated.

"I don't think there's any doubt that this is a politically motivated prosecution," diGenova said. "She's proven that by her campaign conduct over the last two years, the things that she's done directly related to Donald Trump and used in campaign ads and in her conduct."

Willis, 52, was raised by her single father, John Clifford Floyd III, a onetime Black Panther with a criminal record who became a defense lawyer in Washington, D.C. She told South Atlanta Magazine in October 2022, "My father will tell you that he's been arrested so many times [as a young man] that he couldn't even tell you. … He could tell you the states but not how many times."

"Apparently that pedigree has worn well," diGenova said. "She has conducted herself unprofessionally. She has become basically a terrorist in a prosecutor's uniform. And what she did in this case is bring something that is a disgrace to the legal profession and the prosecutorial profession."

Toensing said Willis' indictment is not unlike the two delivered by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, accusing Trump of trying to subvert the 2020 election results and of mishandling presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pled not guilty to both Smith indictments.

"It's taking innocent conduct … editing a speech or going out to find alternative electors, innocent conduct in the past and making it criminal," she said.

DiGenova said Democrats accuse Trump's supporters of being in a cult, but he said the real cult is among the Democratic prosecutors – Willis, Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – who appear aligned to put the former president in jail.

"The truth is, Fani Willis, Bragg in New York, Jack Smith; there's the cult because what they've decided to do is gather together like a bunch of witches and to bring their brew together to take down one man," diGenova said. "It's fairly obvious that their indictments and their charges are designed to cripple him in the presidential process. This is 250 years of jurisprudence being destroyed by a cult called the Democratic Party. This is disgraceful."

