VA's Collins to Newsmax: All About Veterans First

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax on Monday that the Trump administration is continuing to drive a renewed focus on putting veterans first, pointing to major gains in access, efficiency, and accountability across the VA.

In an appearance on "National Report," Collins cited record enrollment numbers and faster claims processing as clear signs that the department is shifting away from the bureaucracy of previous administrations and toward serving veterans under President Donald Trump.

He highlighted that more than 100,000 veterans enrolled in VA healthcare by March 31, reaching that milestone faster than in six of the past seven years.

"I think, number one, it puts the emphasis on what we're trying to do, and that is reach out to every veteran, especially those who may not know that they've earned benefits," Collins said.

"You know, this is not a give-out," he said. "This is not 'a veteran is a victim.' This is about veterans who've earned benefits for raising their right hand and going into service."

Collins said the increase reflects stronger outreach and a better experience for veterans walking into VA facilities.

"We've had, like I said, 100,000 in the first quarter, but we've also opened, in the last year and a half, opened 34 new clinics … and we're putting hundreds of millions of dollars into remodeling existing and older infrastructure that we have," he said.

"And also, I think … veterans are coming back and saying there's a new attitude, there's a new energy when they walk into their hospital, [or] their clinic, and they're really happy about it," Collins continued.

He said that positive feedback is spreading among veterans and driving further enrollment.

"I think they're now telling others, and we're seeing results of that," Collins said.

Collins also pointed to steep reductions in the disability and pension backlog, which he said had ballooned under the previous administration.

"When I first got there, 260,000-plus claims that were over 125 days … today, I'm sitting here to tell you we're in the mid-80,000s on [that] backlog," Collins said.

He added that processing times have dropped significantly.

"We went from 138 days to roughly about 80 days. … There's a possibility within the next year … that we're going to get that down to basically getting a claim done within 30 to 40 days," Collins said.

The VA has also cut the overall claims inventory in half, he said.

"We had over a million claims waiting for us. … We're down now around 500,000, cleaning up that backlog by 50%," Collins said.

"That's people's lives on getting started in the VA. … They're waiting on that determination so that they can move forward with their life," he added.

Turning to modernization, Collins said the VA is finally fixing its outdated electronic health records system.

"We're the largest integrated healthcare system, but our technology is about 30 years behind, and it's now time to get into the 21st century," he said.

Collins noted the rollout is back on track after being halted previously.

"I'm very proud to say that this weekend we started four new sites in Michigan. … We've got 13 coming on this year, and we're steamrolling the process to get this back," he said.

"It means that they're going to have easier access to their scheduling … and their records … are seamless," Collins added.

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