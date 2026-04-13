Del Cueto to Newsmax: Democrats Don't Want to Fund ICE

Art Del Cueto, Federation for American Immigration Reform border security adviser, told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats continue to show they don't "want to fund ICE."

Del Cueto told Newsmax's "Bianca Across The Nation" that Arizona Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva is using a recent visit to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention site in the state to claim mistreatment of illegal migrants held there.

"Well, look," said Del Cueto, "we've seen this from Adelita.

"She goes on social media ... earlier, she was complaining that she had been pepper-sprayed. Video showed that she was not pepper-sprayed. I've seen these videos before."

Grijalva claimed immigration detainees were being held in overcrowded facilities, but Del Cueto countered that Democrats only seem to complain when it is not happening under their watch.

"We saw them before," he said, "when President [Donald] Trump was in office the first time. And now she's trying to do the same thing and get her name out there. But the hypocrisy is, they're not wanting to fund ICE."

He said conditions at the ICE facility are not inhumane, as claimed, and added that if Democrats approved funding for detention centers, there might not be a problem. "They're not wanting to fund Border Patrol," he said, "and they're sitting here talking about how there's issues with the facility."

"Well, maybe if they funded ICE and Border Patrol, they wouldn't have these issues with the facility," Del Cueto said. "But then again, during the Biden administration, when we were having millions of people come across the border, they were being housed in tents.

"Where were these politicians then?"

He added: "How come they weren't complaining to the Biden administration about those facilities? It's just her way of getting more likes and more followers on her social media platform."

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