×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: document

Ga. Court Admits Flub: We Released Trump Doc on Web

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 04:33 PM EDT

The Fulton County, Georgia, court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged the release on its website of a document about former President Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday after seeing the document on the court's public website.

A statement from the court clerk said the system was being tested before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict Trump on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

The court had released a statement on Monday saying a media outlet had obtained a "fictitious" document.

Tuesday's court clerk statement said: "While it may have appeared that something official had occurred because the document bore a case number and filing date, it did not include a signed 'true' or 'no' bill nor an official stamp with Clerk Alexander’s name, thereby making the document unofficial and a test sample only."

In its statement, the court said a media outlet utilizing "the Fulton County Press" queue obtained a docket sheet on Monday. The document obtained by Reuters was publicly available on the website the court uses to disseminate public records.

Team Trump was quick to slam the premature release, saying it exposed a disregard for the legal process.

"The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process," attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little wrote Monday in a statement to Newsmax.

The 13 felony charges that the grand jury brought late on Monday against Trump matched those listed on the document that was posted on the court website earlier in the day and reported by Reuters before it disappeared.

The Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge Republican Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The charges, brought on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, name Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, and 18 associates.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Fulton County Georgia court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged that it had released on its website a document about Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday.The court clerk said it had been testing its system before the grand jury voted later in...
document
332
2023-33-15
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved