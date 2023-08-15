Ga. Court Admits Flub: We Released Trump Doc on Web

The Fulton County, Georgia, court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged the release on its website of a document about former President Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday after seeing the document on the court's public website.

A statement from the court clerk said the system was being tested before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict Trump on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

The court had released a statement on Monday saying a media outlet had obtained a "fictitious" document.

Tuesday's court clerk statement said: "While it may have appeared that something official had occurred because the document bore a case number and filing date, it did not include a signed 'true' or 'no' bill nor an official stamp with Clerk Alexander’s name, thereby making the document unofficial and a test sample only."

In its statement, the court said a media outlet utilizing "the Fulton County Press" queue obtained a docket sheet on Monday. The document obtained by Reuters was publicly available on the website the court uses to disseminate public records.

Team Trump was quick to slam the premature release, saying it exposed a disregard for the legal process.

"The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process," attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little wrote Monday in a statement to Newsmax.

The 13 felony charges that the grand jury brought late on Monday against Trump matched those listed on the document that was posted on the court website earlier in the day and reported by Reuters before it disappeared.

The Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge Republican Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The charges, brought on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, name Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, and 18 associates.