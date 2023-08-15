Lara Trump to Newsmax: Georgia Indictment a 'Clown Show,' 'Preposterous'

No one takes the fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump seriously, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday, calling what happened in Fulton County, Georgia, a "clown show."

Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and a Trump 2020 senior adviser, told "Newsline" that "this is apparently a problem now if you even question the results of an election," but pointed out that "the president of the United States, of all people, should ensure that there was a free and fair election."

The former president was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County for allegedly attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 election in that state, which he lost.

She emphasized that everyone "understands what this is about, but, nonetheless, is disgusting to see."

Lara Trump stressed that what is so frustrating to people is to see Democrats "throwing everything at the wall to see anything that might stick for Donald Trump, because they don't care, in actuality, how it is that prevents him from becoming president of the United States again. That is their main goal, and they will try anything as evidenced by this fourth ridiculous indictment."

Meanwhile, she bemoaned, "the Biden family is basically getting away with selling out the United States of America as far as all of us have seen with our own eyes."

However, she emphasized that, despite everything, "I do believe in this country. I believe that truth prevails. I believe that the right thing ultimately will happen."

She said, for example, that "we knew the truth about the Russia collusion hoax from the beginning, yet we had to wait two years, we had to wait for investigations to end to finally get the answers that we all knew."

And now we know "that my father-in-law did nothing but try to uphold and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. You are allowed to question election results, and there should be nothing wrong with that, especially as president of the United States."

