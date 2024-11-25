WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe biden | ukraine | israel | war | donald trump | 2025 | middle east

Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Saddling Trump with WWIII

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:52 PM EST

Former acting director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration is trying to saddle the Trump administration with both the war in Ukraine and the Middle East before President Joe Biden leaves office.

"It feels like a bunch of countries are trying to do whatever they can at the last minute because they know that Joe Biden is weak — doesn't really get involved — and they know what's coming next," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The former acting director of National Intelligence attributed that Trump would solve the wars "not because he has some magic elixir," but because he would communicate with world leaders, a diplomacy tactic he said is nonexistent in the Biden administration.

"We now have this war in Ukraine where hundreds of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars have been spent, and the leader of the United States, Joe Biden, hasn't picked up the phone and spoken with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin in more than three years. How do you solve problems if you don't talk to people? This is such a basic principle. Except in Washington, D.C., it's considered weak," Grenell added sarcastically.

Grenell ended his interview on the point that while many Americans would see ending wars as a good thing, in Washington, any "urgency" regarding wars is "about money. There were a lot of people that just wanted the war machine to be fed."

"Look, I'm all for having a very tough U.S. defense. We have to have a Pentagon that's ready to go. We have to have a Pentagon that doesn't negotiate when it's time to go in; they go in. But you have to have a State Department that does negotiate — that tries to do everything they can to avoid war."

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:52 PM
