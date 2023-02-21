Trump: Biden 'Systematically' Pushing US Into World War III

Former President Donald Trump early Tuesday warned that President Joe Biden's policies on Ukraine could lead to a third World War.

"If you watch and understand the moves being made by Biden on Ukraine, he is systematically, but perhaps unknowingly, pushing us into what could soon be WORLD WAR III," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social page. "How crazy is that?"

Trump's comment came after Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday following a secretive trip to the war-torn nation's capital city of Kyiv, traveling there one day before Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation and less than one week before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the trip, Biden promised $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine and said additional sanctions will be announced this week against companies trying to evade sanctions to "back the Russian war machine" and also against Russia's elite.

Biden did not mention fighter jets, but a military aid package that will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to protect Ukraine from bombing attacks.

Trump, meanwhile, has blamed Biden for the war's escalation and recently said that if he was the president, he would negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."

He also said in the video on his Truth Social page, though, that if he were still in office, "the Russia-Ukraine war would never have happened ... never in a million years."

In a separate video, Trump accused Biden of "escalating" the war by sending tanks to Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine is very dangerous, explosive, and escalating by the day," he said. "Joe Biden's weakness and incompetence have brought us to the brink of nuclear war. And now Biden is doing what he said 10 months ago would lead to World War III. He is sending in American tanks."