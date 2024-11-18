WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Jr.: Biden Trying to Cause WWIII With Ukraine Move

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 02:09 PM EST

The Biden administration is trying to cause World War III by authorizing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, Donald Trump, Jr. said.

"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," Trump Jr. posted on X.

"Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be dammed!!! Imbeciles!"

Biden's decision allowing Kyiv to use the Army tactical missile system, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine's northern border to try to reclaim hundreds of square miles of territory seized by Ukrainian forces.

Biden's move also follows the presidential election victory of Donald Trump, who has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and raised uncertainty about whether his administration would continue the United States' military support for Ukraine.

Putin has warned that Moscow could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets if NATO allies allow Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Monday, 18 November 2024 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

