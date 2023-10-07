Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Sends $6B to Iran, Weeks Later Israel Attacked

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said during her appearance on Newsmax Saturday that shortly after President Joe Biden released $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel.

"This is because of a weak White House that has not given complete and total support to Israel," Tenney told "Saturday Report."

"We've undermined Israel at every turn ... Luckily, we haven't pulled out of the Abraham Accords yet, although Biden's administration promises they would stay with them ... We see this $6 billion; how long ago did this $6 billion transfer to Iran? And here we have, within a couple of weeks, we have violence by terrorist groups sponsored by Iran."

On Saturday, Biden issued a statement pledging the United States' full support of Israel.

"I made clear to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel," Biden said.

