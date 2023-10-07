×
Tags: joe biden | israel | hamas | terrorist | attack | benjamin netanyahu

Biden: Ready to Offer Israel Support After Hamas Attacks

Saturday, 07 October 2023 12:04 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said Saturday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States was ready to offer "all appropriate means of support " after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden said in a statement after he spoke with Netanyahu.

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," he added.

The full statement:

"This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel.  The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.  My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.

"Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.

"My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
