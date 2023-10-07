Trump Blasts Biden: US 'Taxpayer Dollars Helped Fund These Attacks'

Former President Donald Trump not only condemned Hamas for the terrorist attacks on Israel, but he also reminded Americans that President Joe Biden's $6 billion payment to Iran ultimately "helped fund these attacks."

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday morning. "Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration."

Trump has long hailed himself as a pro-Israel president and added the Abraham Accords made progress for peace in the Middle East, but have been "whittled away" by the Biden administration's Iran appeasement policies.

"We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible," Trump's statement, also posted to Truth Social, continued. "Here we go again."