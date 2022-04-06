Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: One of Hunter's Business Partners a 'Spy Chief of China'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned on Newsmax that Hunter Biden's business dealings with Patrick Ho, an alleged "Chinese spy chief," could mean President Joe Biden is compromised by the Chinese government.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Johnson says, "there's a number of business firms that Hunter was involved in [that] were getting wire transfers directly from these companies that were tied directly to the [Chinese Communist Party]. In some cases, the People's Liberation Army as well."

"Hunter Biden knew full well who he was dealing with," Johnson added. "Remember one of those transfers — a million dollars — to represent Patrick Ho, who is now a convicted felon on money laundering and bribery charges. But there's an email where Hunter Biden says that he is the 'expletive deleted spy chief of China.'"

According to the National Pulse, an audio clip is listed of Hunter mentioning the alleged "spy chief of China." However, Newsmax could not confirm the validity of the clip.

According to the New York Post, one former FBI agent, Steve Gray, said, "it's extremely apparent that Joe Biden is 'the big guy,' and I don't think anyone looking at this seriously and objectively doubts that at all."

"But look," he adds, "even if somehow 'the big guy' did not refer to Joe Biden, there would still be a serious national security problem."

"No one in this country not named Joe Biden would be granted a security clearance with these kinds of nefarious dealings occurring with a close relative. It just wouldn't happen."

"We must consider," Gray concluded, "both Joe and Hunter Biden [are] compromised by the Chinese government."

