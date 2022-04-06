Hunter's Laptop, Bank Records Expose a Deeply Compromised Presidency

Legacy media can no longer protect the candidate, now president, they worked to get elected from criminal investigations into his family’s foreign influence peddling and business profiteering involving the Chinese Communist regime and other U.S. adversaries.

The first sign of surrender appeared in a small item buried 20 pages deep into the 24th paragraph of an innocuously appearing March 16 New York Times story about the "tax affairs" of Hunter Biden.

The Gray Lady article ever-so-delicately mentioned, "Those emails [which] were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation."

This, after all, is the same laptop information that 50 former U.S. "intelligence officials" — including Obama top spooks Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan — dismissed as Russian propaganda just five days after the story first broke in the New York Post on Oct. 14, 2020.

On March 17, the day after The New York Times fessed up, the Washington Post ran a banner headline feature "Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop confirmed in New York Times report."

The New York Times and The Washington Post are only finally confirming what they had known --- and denied --- from the beginning, that the demons inhabiting Hunter’s laptop from hell are truly real and treacherous.

Adding to support this evidence are bank records presented on the Senate floor by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., showing payments to Hunter from individuals and organizations connected with Communist China.

One document showed a wire payment of $100,000 to Owasco, one of Hunter Biden’s firms, from CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime.

Another showed a wire transfer of $5 million to Hudson West, a company Hunter Biden invested in and managed, from Northern International Capital, a business that partnered with CEFC.

A contract also made public by the senators showed $500,000 went to Hunter Biden as a "one-time retainer fee."

Two other wire transfers showed a $1 million payment made to Hudson West by CEFC and a transfer of $1 million from Hudson West to Owasco, with the money appearing to go to Hunter for the purposes of representing Patrick Ho, a Chinese businessman who has helped CEFC gain advantages through bribery.

Sens. Grassley and Johnson first exposed Hunter Biden’s connections with Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese regime and military in a 2020 report.

Among these individuals is CEFC founder Ye Jianming, an oil tycoon who was put under investigation by Chinese authorities in 2018 and hasn’t been seen since then.

Bank records reveal that Hunter Biden made millions through a close relationship with Ye and his company, plus millions more from Dong Gongwen, a Ye financier and business associate who is listed in other messages as a Hunter and Joe Biden “office mate.”

Ye was to become a 50% owner of SinoHawk, a Delaware-incorporated CEFC Hudson West company, with the other 50% owned by Oneida Holdings LLC., another Delaware firm seeded with $10 million in Chinese money that would buy projects in the U.S. and around the world "in global and/or domestic infrastructure, energy, financial services and other strategic sectors."

According to a May 13,2017 email, Oneida’s equity would be split up to include 20% for Hunter, 10% for Joe Biden’s brother Jim, and "10 held by H (Hunter) for the big guy," purported to mean Joe Biden.

Hunter’s laptop emails show that in the space of a single year, CEFC had paid Hunter nearly $6 million for consulting and legal fees.

After the company folded, a woman called Bao Jiaqi, who appears to have served as a Hudson West secretary, emailed Hunter Biden to say that he should take any remaining money because "Nobody will care whereabouts of nobody’s money."

We can fully expect investigations into these and other murky foreign Biden, Inc. transactions to follow if, and when, Republicans take control of Congress following 2022 midterm elections.

Included in such probes are: a $1.5 billion deal Hunter’s company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two; a $3.5 million wire transfer to a Hunter-connected firm from the widow of a former Moscow mayor; and circumstances surrounding Vice President Biden's public braggadocio about withholding $1 billion from Ukraine unless he fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was paying son, Hunter, $50,000 monthly as a no-show board member.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal has recently reported that a federal grand jury is now hearing evidence that Hunter may have committed tax fraud and violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, among other charges, with possible indictments to follow.

Don’t hold your breath that the U.S. Justice Department that has sat on all this laptop information from the git-go will prosecute any charges against Joe or his son any time soon.

This won’t likely occur so long as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is far more interested in investigating parental school board protests than extortion-prone corruption by the family and personage of our nation’s highest official by China, our second most dangerous threat . . . next to climate change of course.

In any case, the DOJ’s and media’s scandal suppression tactics have already accomplished their intent.

A late 2020 poll showed that 45% of the Biden voters were completely unaware of the many allegations against Hunter and Joe Biden. That same poll also suggested that public knowledge of this information would have changed the outcome of the election.

The demons in Hunter’s laptop and Beijing have had much to celebrate.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 11 books, "Beyond Flagpoles and Footprints: Pioneering the Space Frontier" co-authored with Buzz Aldrin (2021), is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.