×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | hunter biden | ukraine | china

Report: Biden Recommended Son of Hunter's Chinese Business Partner for Ivy School

Report: Biden Recommended Son of Hunter's Chinese Business Partner for Ivy School
Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend a women's ice hockey preliminary game between the United States and China in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 04:22 PM

Emails obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop by Fox News showed that his father, President Joe Biden, wrote a college recommendation letter to Brown University for the son of Chinese executive Jonathan Li, a business partner of Hunter.

Li reportedly emailed Hunter Biden and several business associates on Jan. 3, 2017, to look over his son Christopher's resumes for Brown University, New York University, and Cornell University.

"Gentlmen, please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li," an email obtained by the network read. "Please can you provide some advice for his applications."

Later, one of Hunter's associates responded that he had received the resume and copied Hunter and another associate in an email. A few weeks later, the president of Hunter's investment firm sent an email to Jonathan Li that included the recommendation letter from Joe Biden.

"Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University," wrote Rosemont Seneca President Eric Schwerin.

Schwerin then detailed how the original physical letter was being sent to Dr. Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University.

"The original is being FedExed to Dr. Paxson directly at Brown. It should be there by Tuesday at the latest (given Monday is a holiday here in the U.S.). Let us know if you have any questions. Best, Eric."

The elder Li then acknowledged receiving the email in a response to Schwerin.

It is unclear whether Christopher Li was accepted into the university or if he ever attended due to the privacy of applications and students.

The White House reaffirmed its claims Tuesday that the president has not talked to his son about business dealings in China, Ukraine, or anywhere else.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Emails obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop by Fox News showed that his father, President Joe Biden, wrote a college recommendation letter to Brown University for the son of Chinese executive Jonathan Li, a business partner of Hunter.
joe biden, hunter biden, ukraine, china
293
2022-22-06
Wednesday, 06 April 2022 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved