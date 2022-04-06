Report: Biden Recommended Son of Hunter's Chinese Business Partner for Ivy School

Emails obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop by Fox News showed that his father, President Joe Biden, wrote a college recommendation letter to Brown University for the son of Chinese executive Jonathan Li, a business partner of Hunter.

Li reportedly emailed Hunter Biden and several business associates on Jan. 3, 2017, to look over his son Christopher's resumes for Brown University, New York University, and Cornell University.

"Gentlmen, please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li," an email obtained by the network read. "Please can you provide some advice for his applications."

Later, one of Hunter's associates responded that he had received the resume and copied Hunter and another associate in an email. A few weeks later, the president of Hunter's investment firm sent an email to Jonathan Li that included the recommendation letter from Joe Biden.

"Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University," wrote Rosemont Seneca President Eric Schwerin.

Schwerin then detailed how the original physical letter was being sent to Dr. Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University.

"The original is being FedExed to Dr. Paxson directly at Brown. It should be there by Tuesday at the latest (given Monday is a holiday here in the U.S.). Let us know if you have any questions. Best, Eric."

The elder Li then acknowledged receiving the email in a response to Schwerin.

It is unclear whether Christopher Li was accepted into the university or if he ever attended due to the privacy of applications and students.

The White House reaffirmed its claims Tuesday that the president has not talked to his son about business dealings in China, Ukraine, or anywhere else.