Ric Grenell to Newsmax: DNI's Haines 'Politicizing' Intel From Biden Docs

Ric Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany and onetime acting director of the National Intelligence office (DNI) under the Trump administration, believes the partisan loyalties of Biden administration officials could be hindering President Joe Biden's ongoing saga with allegedly mishandling classified documents.

National Security Council spokesman "John Kirby is a [Biden] political appointee. So is [National Intelligence Director] Avril Haines," Grenell told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

"I have been hearing from multiple career intelligence officials, who currently work at DNI, and they're getting increasingly concerned with how Haines is politicizing intelligence," Grenell explained. "She is only [serving] one side."

"Multiple DNI [directors from the past] have released information to the public, in a transparent way. ... Transparency is not political. Transparency is what you do when you have questions and you say, Let's let the public see this, let them judge for themselves," added Grenell.

Grenell said that Haines "could be in a heap of trouble" with politicizing sensitive intelligence matters that historically deserve the equal hand of justice.

Haines' "own team is noticing that she's playing politics with intelligence," said Grenell, while adding that if the Trump administration had been similarly stonewalling any revelations of public information, someone else would have "leaked" it to the press.

However, with the Biden administration, Grenell said they're intentionally "holding back" any information that could be construed as damaging to President Biden, or anyone from the White House.

