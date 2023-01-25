Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Nobody's Going to Be Prosecuted' Over Classified Documents

Author and Harvard constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Wednesday that the discovery of classified materials retained by several high-ranking elected officials in recent weeks and months will probably not result in any indictments.

"Nobody is going to be indicted, nobody is going to be prosecuted," Dershowitz said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "They cancel each other out."

Dershowitz was reacting to the revelation Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence also said that he had classified documents at his Indiana home, days after additional documents were found at the Delaware home of Democratic President Joe Biden, dating back to the time he spent in the Senate, and months after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed separate special counsels to look into both the Trump and Biden situations to see if having the materials violated federal law about how such documents are to be handled.

Dershowitz said that the spate of classified document recoveries impacting top elected officials of both parties is because the administrative state over-classifies material and does not really take its security seriously.

"People don't take classification that seriously anymore," he said. "Everything is classified. If something's embarrassing to an incumbent in the administration, [it gets] classified."

In addition, Dershowitz pointed out that much of the material discovered from Biden's days in the Senate are likely out in the public by now anyway because the need for the classified designation has long since expired.

Dershowitz said that science and technology could be used to develop a simple solution to make sure these materials are never removed from secure locations in the same manner that many stores protect their inventories from potential shoplifters.

"There is such an easy, technological solution to this problem," he said. "When you go into a store and take a coat, and you take it out [of the store] without paying for it, it beeps."

He said that "simple electronic" technology exits that could use the ink in the document to trigger some kind of alarm if the materials are taken out of a secure area or office.

"We can send a man to the moon, we can surely figure out a technological solution to this problem," he said. "We have to figure out a better way to deal with is. The criminal justice system is not the way to deal with this, science and technology is the way to deal with it."

