Dick Morris to Newsmax: Secret Docs Will Be the End for Biden in 2024

Political author Dick Morris believes the slow trickle of news about President Joe Biden having classified documents in his possession will be the end of his reelection campaign.

"I think it's very possible that Biden drops out of this race. I think when it fully metastasizes and the details about Hunter [comes out] - it may end Biden's candidacy," Morris told "American Agenda."

While it's unclear what current direction a Biden 2024 campaign will take, according to another political author, Jonathan Turley, the "stonewalling" of the press by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is a "calculated" effort.

"Riddle me this," Turley wrote in a tweet, "Why can the Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answer basic questions about classification rules but not the White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre?"

"The position of the White House has become entirely untethered from any legal or logical justification. What remains is a calculated use of the investigation to stonewall the public and the press."

On Wednesday, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby fielded questions from reporters as the White House press secretary stood idly by.

At one point, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if it was difficult to take classified documents.

"John," Doocy asked, "how hard is it to walk out of a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility] with classified material?"

"Everybody," Kirby replied, "who goes in to a SCIF knows what the requirements are to go in and knows what the requirements are to go out. You know ... you can't bring personal devices in, and you certainly can't leave with material unless that material is appropriately secured."

"And usually," Doocy pressed, "what happens to someone in the chain of command if they do leave with a piece of classified material that they're not supposed to have or that is not secured?"

"I think if, if you do it inadvertently or you do it and you, you realize- you don't have it secured in a locked bag- you self-report," Kirby replied. "Which is exactly what the president did: self-reported. But you self-report and you make sure that you get the material back secured where it belongs and that you're transparent about it."

On Nov. 2, nearly a week before the midterms, Biden's personal lawyers allegedly stumbled across classified documents in a closet in Biden's personal office at the Penn Biden Center. On Nov. 4, Biden's team alerted the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). By mid-January CBS broke the story.