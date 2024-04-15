×
Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Policies Leading to World War III

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 11:11 AM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, D-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that with foreign policy, President Joe Biden is "the master of disaster" and that the Biden administration's response to Iran attacking Israel on Sunday is not sufficient.

"Everything has gone wrong under this president," Donalds said on "Wake Up America." "We put ourselves in this situation simply because the president of the United States is weak and he's nowhere to be seen on the national stage. This is not the image of leadership the American people are looking for."

Donalds contrasted Biden's policies with those of former President Donald Trump.

"Israelis and other Arab nations [were] actually moving toward peace in the Middle East, which I thought was the goal of every American," Donalds said. "We had an image of leadership with Trump, and we definitely need that back in the White House."

Donalds said Biden's botched exit from Afghanistan meant the loss of Bagram Airfield, which could have deterred Iran's attacks in the Middle East.

"They bragged when we left Afghanistan and said we didn't need Bagram Airfield," Donalds said. "That has proven to be an abject lie. Their terrible foreign policy has led us to the precipice of World War III."

