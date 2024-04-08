Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Withholding Hur Audio a 'Mockery'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to withhold the audio tapes of President Joe Biden during the classified documents investigation is a "mockery" and further proof that Garland is beholden to his boss in the White House.

Donalds joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss Garland's decision Monday to not release the audio tapes of former special counsel Robert Hur's interviews with Biden. The DOJ urged House committees "to avoid conflict rather than seek it."

Now, House Republicans are mulling whether to hold Garland in contempt.

"This goes back to a major issue. I believe that Merrick Garland has been the one who has obstructed justice on behalf of the president of the United States," Donalds told Schmitt. "If you look at the way that main Justice [Department] was handling the Hunter Biden investigation before House Oversight started doing their own investigations, it would demonstrate to you that they were basically holding the bag, slowing everything down so that they can get through the election. And then after the election, then who cares at that point. That's what they were trying to do."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote a letter to Garland last month demanding the unredacted audio and interview transcripts. The reply back from DOJ on Monday: We have complied.

"I think that Merrick Garland withholding this audio recording from Congress is frankly a terrible precedent," Donalds said. "Consider the fact that you had Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats impeach Donald Trump over a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Donald Trump releases the transcript, and they're saying, 'Oh, yes, see, this proves it,' knowing that the transcript absolved Donald Trump, and that's how crazy and radical the Democrats are.

"You compare that to the fact that Merrick Garland won't release an audio recording of the president of the United States? That is a mockery, and it is a shame. He should be held in contempt if he doesn't comply."

