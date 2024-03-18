×
Tags: byron donalds | donald trump | ohio | rally | bloodbath | auto industry | joe biden

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Is the Master of Disaster

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 07:06 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the Democratic party and their allies in the media are forced to manipulate words spoken by former President Donald Trump because "they have nothing else to do because [President] Joe Biden has been a disaster. The Democratic agenda is a disaster. The man is the master of disaster."

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump used the term "bloodbath" to describe what will happen to various industries, including the auto industry, if Biden is elected to a second term. Biden's operatives seized on the language across media outlets with some suggesting the wording implied that Trump "wants another Jan. 6."

Donalds also commented on Monday's Supreme Court hearings involving the White House and alleged coordination with social media platforms and the removal of content the administration disagrees with. "These people [Democrats] are tyrannical. They frankly are crazy, and what we need is common sense back in the White House with Donald Trump," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

