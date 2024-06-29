Ben Carson to Newsmax: Threat of 25th Amendment May Convince Biden

It may take the threat of invoking the 25th Amendment to convince President Joe Biden to step aside following his uneven debate performance Thursday with former President Donald Trump, former Department of Human Services Secretary Ben Carson said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I suspect the 25th Amendment will be forthcoming," Carson, who served in Trump's administration, commented on Newsmax's "The Count."

"If he does not step down voluntarily, that will be held as a cudgel over his head and I think it may be enough to make him resign because he can at least go out with some degree of honor."

Carson said that he felt "very sorry for the man" while watching the debate, but he's concerned that the world is also talking about Biden's decline.

"They're saying that we have no leadership in this country, and I'm sure that might occasion some aggression from some of our adversaries," Carson said. "This is a very serious situation. It's putting the people of this country at risk."

The Democrats, meanwhile, will "have to deal with practicalities" about how to replace Biden on the ticket, but that will not be easy, he added.

"He's been wanting to be president since he was young and he's not going to give it up easily, that's for sure," said Carson.

The former secretary also accused the media of covering up for Biden, leading to the "tailspin" the nation is now experiencing.

"The press is the only business protected by our Constitution," said Carson. "They're supposed to disseminate fair and unbiased information to the people so that the people could make appropriate decisions because the country was supposed to be run on the will of the people."

Instead, "they put their thumb on the scale," he said. "They have distorted the whole system from the way it was designed."

And now, the media must "take off their political hat and put on their citizen's hat," said Carson. "There's a reason that you used to be a well-respected profession and we can get back to that. Think about what's good for the people and good for the nation, not what's good for your political ideology."

Carson also discussed the people who could potentially replace Biden on the ticket, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I'm sure he has that in his sights," Carson said of Newsom. "He's been planning it probably for quite a little bit of time, and there are several others too."

But Biden, he said, will "continue to deteriorate. That's the natural history of cognitive decline. That's not going to get better as time goes on. It's going to get worse. One of them is going to have to step up to the plate."

If that person is Newsom, it would be good for the Republican party "because they could tie him to his record, the reason that so many people fleeing from California, the place is being destroyed. And it's a very good example of what happens when you put the government into every aspect of your life."

