Vulnerable Democrats Break From Biden

Three vulnerable Democrats running in competitive House districts are breaking from President Joe Biden following his widely panned debate performance, reports The Hill.

Biden, 81, has sought to reassure Democrats about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in November and govern effectively for another four years, but some lawmakers have begun to call for the president to drop out.

That includes Adam Frisch, a Democrat running to fill Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat in Colorado.

"We need a President that can unite America to realize our nation's unlimited potential," Frisch wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We deserve better. President Biden should do what's best for the country and withdraw from the race.

"I thank President Biden for his years of service," he added, "but the path ahead requires a new generation of leadership to take our country forward."

Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington on Tuesday said Biden would lose to Trump in November.

"Lots of Democrats are panicking about whether President Joe Biden should step down as the party's nominee," Golden wrote in an opinion piece in the The Bangor Daily News. "Biden's poor performance in the debate was not a surprise.

"It also didn't rattle me as it has others," Golden added, "because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don't plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I'm OK with that."

Gluesenkamp Perez, a first-term Democrat, told KATU News she watched Biden's performance "for five very painful minutes."

When asked whether the president should withdraw, she responded, "The truth, I think, is that Biden will lose to Trump. I know it's difficult, but I think the damage has been done."

But, she added, Democratic primary voters have already chosen Biden and "a core tenet of democracy is that you accept the results of an election."

"Biden is the nominee," she said.