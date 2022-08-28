Jenna Ellis to Newsmax: No Crime to Justify 'Unprecedented' Trump Raid

Former President Donald Trump, with the raid on his home and through other measures, is "always the person who is never treated the same as any other president and every other citizen," his former legal counsel and constitutional law attorney Jenna Ellis argued on Newsmax Sunday.

"In the United States, no one is above the law, but Donald Trump is not below the law either, and there is just no crime here" that would justify the "unprecedented raid" on his Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8, Ellis commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Further continued leaks of what may have been in the documents seized from Trump's home undermine his executive privilege and interfere with the "sacrosanct nature of attorney-client privilege and that of a president who while in office should be able to speak with senior advisers without concern that his successor will undermine his confidential communications, said Ellis.

Meanwhile, Trump was correct to seek a special master to oversee the process as the FBI goes through the evidence that was seized, said Ellis, noting that there is already a tentative ruling from a judge in the case.

"Importantly, then, the FBI would also have to show whether or not they had a tainted team in place that has separated the documents from law enforcement so that if there are any privileged documents that those aren't in the hands of anyone who might be prosecuting this case further if the FBI decides to go that route."

Ellis also commented on an earlier Newsmax guest, filmmaker Maggie McCarthy, who had made claims that Trump may have set himself up for a raid by the FBI and that the search warrant was the next thing in line for him.

"That's absurd," said Ellis. "When you're looking at the totality of what has gone on for the last six years, no reasonable person would not step back and say this is yet another next thing in the line of what the Democrats are targeting President Trump with."

But still, "we're not hearing anything about Jan. 6 anymore," she said. "The timing of this is so suspicious because right after Liz Cheney loses her primary and everything about the Jan 6 committee is going away."

Ellis further argued that the case involving the documents that were seized "comes down to a property dispute rather than anything criminal."

"Most of the section on probable cause is redacted, but from what we can see, there's no basis here that with the totality of the circumstances, a reasonable person" would have determined a crime had been committed.

"This is just all about documents that President Trump has indicated were 100% declassified," she said.

