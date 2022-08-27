×
Tags: letter | trump | schiff | maloney

Letter: U.S. Intelligence to Conduct Risk Assessment of Recovered Materials

mar-a-lago

Mar-a-Lago (Getty)

Saturday, 27 August 2022 02:51 PM EDT

The U.S. intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter dated Friday from National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and DNI "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials recovered during the search.

Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement they were pleased the government was "assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago." Politico reported the letter earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


