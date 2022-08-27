Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Affidavit Exposes 'Completely Illegal Warrant'

While the redacted affidavit released Friday showed little, it ultimately revealed everything, and that is this search and seizure was illegal, according to former Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"This is a completely illegal warrant, for numerous reasons, that the least of which is it really isn't a search warrant," Giuliani told "Saturday Report," noting the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution was written to protect Americans against invasive searches and seizures. "This is a general search warrant. Search warrants are supposed to be for a specific thing."

Giuliani knows a bit about an FBI raid like the one at former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago. Giuliani himself was raided by the FBI.

"The affidavit they had for my search warrant — although discovered nothing illegal; thank God, everything got sent back to me — but at least it was narrow to electronics," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby. "This, I mean, they took his passport. Everything here should be suppressed. In other words, I actually believe this could never be used in a criminal case.

"This is about as illegal search as you're going to get."

The Justice Department and FBI also exposed itself for its slow-walking the ultimate raid on the former president, according to Giuliani.

"A warrant is supposed to be exigent circumstances — emergency — 11 days for an emergency?" Giuliani said. "And then the FBI took three days off to execute it, and this is important?

"Don't we do things that are important, fast? Right? Don't we do things that are unimportant, slow?"

Giuliani suggested the redactions are not damning for Trump, otherwise, it would not have been redacted.

"The more that's there, the worse it is, the more general it will be," he said.

Giuliani also scoffed at the case Trump was illegally taking presidential documents.

"He did the packing? That sounds stupid; did they really think he did the packing?" Giuliani asked.

"It's act four of five of the whole plot they started when they tried to say he was in collusion with the Russians."

Ultimately, Giuliani concluded, the raid on a former president is going to prove damaging to those in office, not Trump.

"Every time they have a bombshell, it turned out almost [to] be favorable to us," Giuliani said. "This may turn out to be favorable in the long run."

