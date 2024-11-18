Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Mandate On Nation's Future Bigger Than Us All

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., appeared on Newsmax on Monday, underscoring the profound importance of the recent voter mandate and its far-reaching implications for the nation's future. He described the mandate as a responsibility that transcends any individual, including President-elect Donald Trump, and is vital to shaping the future of the United States.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Van Drew underscored the importance of protecting the republic from political overreach.

"We do have a mandate, and this is such important stuff," Van Drew said. "This is bigger than you. It's bigger than me. You know, it's even bigger than President Trump. This is about the future of the republic keeping our nation."

"We're trying to get our country back," he said.

Van Drew criticized the Biden Department of Justice's overreach and highlighted issues he had uncovered during his tenure on the House Judiciary Committee.

"This Department of Justice, in my mind, is, if not the worst, one of the very worst departments of justice in American history," Van Drew said. "It's horrible. It's awful."

"Going after people because of their political beliefs or because they were conservative... even thinking about, and having emails and a plan across the country to send undercover people into traditional Roman Catholic churches because they said they were domestic terrorists. This is America. We don't do this. It's awful," he added.

Van Drew framed the stakes as not just political but foundational to the survival of American values. "This is so big," he said. "We go after good Americans for doing nothing wrong but just expressing their God-given constitutional rights in America."

"We brought this all to light," the judiciary committee member said, referencing the disproven Russian collusion allegations against Trump's campaign. "It was a total fabrication and a lie. Sending FBI undercover agents into school boards to see what was going on when parents didn't like certain things that were happening again should have never, ever happened."

He issued a stark warning to his Democratic colleagues, suggesting that unchecked government actions could eventually backfire. "They always thought they were going to be in power forever because that's what they want to do," he said. "But you know, someday it could happen to them. It could happen to any American. We can't allow this to happen."

