Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Crazy Enough' To Nominate AOC in 2028

Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump, predicted Saturday on Newsmax that those in the Democratic Party "are crazy enough" to pick Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as its nominee in the 2028 presidential race.

And if that happens, he told Newsmax's "The Count," "She'll get massacred by the Republicans."

"What happens when a candidate loses an election, a party loses an election, is that many of the members of that party leave the party and become independents, or vote in the other party's primaries," Morris said, while explaining his theory on the New York congresswoman, which he expanded upon in a Newsmax column Friday.

He added that in 1972, when people were upset that President Richard Nixon won in 1968, they turned around and helped George McGovern win as the Democrats' nominee.

"And it happened in 1984 and 1988, after [Ronald] Reagan defeated [Jimmy] Carter as the Democrat, people left the Democratic Party and the party became much more left-wing and nominated [Walter] Mondale and [Michael] Dukakis before they finally got sanity and nominated [Bill] Clinton," said Morris.

And now, after former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump in the last election, "there are thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions, really, of people leaving the Democratic Party and becoming independent or becoming Republican," said Morris.

This means that "only the left-wing, die-hard crazies" are left, he added, and "those lunatics are going to control the insane asylum."

That means that there is a "very good chance that the most left-wing possible candidate will win that nomination, defeating moderates like [California Democrat Gov.] Gavin Newsom or [former Illinois Democrat Rep.] Rahm Emanuel," said Morris.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com