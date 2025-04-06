Avi Abelow to Newsmax: Trump, Netanyahu Meeting Will Be 'Historic'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's White House visit on Monday will be a "historic" event, as he and President Donald Trump will be discussing the restructuring of the world's economies, Israel Defense Forces reservist and Middle East resident Avi Abelow told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Not everyone understands the full picture, because many people are thinking that there are two different directions going on at the same time," Abelow told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"One is the military direction and a reshaping of the Middle East militarily, and another is the economic direction according to the new Trump economic policies."

But the bigger picture, he added, "is that they're totally intertwined."

"Trump's economic plan is a whole restructuring, not just of the Middle East, but of the world to take on China," said Abelow. "Israel and Gaza is a central aspect to ensuring Trump's economic plan on creating a new trade route that cuts through the Middle East to the east and is able to challenge today's hegemony of China in the economic shipping trading routes."

Trump and Netanyahu on Monday will not only be talking about "ensuring Israel is protected against what I truly believe is an Islamo-Nazi enemy surrounding us on all of our borders," said Abelow.

They are also "ensuring that terrorists are taken care of so that these economic groups can be created to allow America to be able to have those shipping routes open through the Middle East to the eastern part of the world."

Meanwhile, Israel is reporting that it killed a Hamas commander in northern Lebanon, which Lebanon has said is a clear violation of a U.S.-backed ceasefire, but Abelow disagreed.

"Hezbollah still exists in Lebanon and daily goes against this ceasefire," he said. "Israel is doing the minimum of the minimum necessary in order to protect Israel."

Lebanon, he added, is "a country in itself that is basically following Syria."

"It's falling apart," said Abelow. "Turkish-backed Syrian forces are fighting Hezbollah, Lebanese forces in northern Lebanon. It is a problem for Israel, and we have to protect ourselves, and we're going to do everything we can in order to ensure that our northern border is protected."

