Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'People Died' Due to Biden-Harris Border Policies

The country will be dealing with fallout from the Biden-Harris administration's "awful" border policies for decades, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Van Drew said on "American Agenda," "We're going to be paying for this for generations to come. Financially, socially, structurally, and to the nation itself. I mean, this is just awful."

Regarding people who've been victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, he said, "The truth is, these children and mothers and women, and just all kinds of people across the board in our country have been murdered. Raped, disfigured, tortured, and thrown away like garbage."

He said, "And you know what the worst part of it is? It didn't need to happen.

"It is because of the policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden let it happen. It didn't need to happen. They let it happen. Not only did they let it happen, they encouraged it."

Van Drew said, "It is this administration, this woman who is running for the presidency of the United States, who said that we didn't need to finish the wall. We didn't need to build it, even, that it was a racist wall."

Van Drew said of Harris, "It was this woman and this person that didn't believe in a stay-in-Mexico policy, who didn't believe in expediting return to the country of origin, who didn't believe in stopping catch and release, who didn't believe in keeping our borders safe and closing them.

"I don't want to be mean, and I don't want to be partisan, but damn it, it's wrong, and these people died because of these policies," he said.

