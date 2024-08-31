Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Harris' Interview 'Repugnant'

Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with CNN this week was "repugnant, actually," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"You know, there's one thing that you should expect from your elected officials, and certainly the highest elected office in the land is some modicum, some little honesty and truth," the New Jersey Republican said.

"Kamala, you were in charge of the border. You were the administration. It was the Biden-Harris administration. What happened at the border? Our open borders are a result of your work. Now she's saying, 'Don't look at what I did for four years. Listen to what I say now, because I'm running in an election.'

"How silly is that? How wrong is it? How disingenuous is it? It's really disturbing," he said.

"And here's what's scary: They're hoping that just by pounding that in over and over again, they just get an extra number of votes, that they actually convince people that their lies are true.

"Here's the deal: Kamala Harris ought to either repudiate everything she's done for the last 3 1/2 years or defend what she's done in the last 3 1/2 years, but not lie and say she's going to do something she's never going to do."

The open border is Harris' fault, said Van Drew.

"The left, the Democrats, Kamala Harris is responsible for this. There's a direct line between what's happening on our borders and in our country and the proposals of this administration.

"She says now that she's going to really have strong borders and enforce the borders. It was her — she and President [Joe] Biden — that put forward all the executive orders to remove, to put in place 'catch and release,' to remove building the wall, to remove immediately expediting to the country of origin, to remove the stay in Mexico policy," he said.

"All the good policies that we have, where we have slowed down illegal immigration to a dribble — they removed them. This is a direct result of that.

"So, again, it's so disingenuous and awful what they're trying to do to the American people. It's disrespectful to the American people what they're doing. And are we surprised at any of this? We shouldn't be," Van Drew said.

