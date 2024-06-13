Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden's Open Border About Redistricting

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden and the Democrats have allowed over 7 million illegal entries into the U.S. because of attempts at "redistricting."

Biden last week issued an executive order that his administration claimed will stem the flow of illegal crossings on the U.S. southern border. Host Lidia Curanaj filled in for Chris Salcedo and asked how the congressman would respond to people that say the chaos at the southern border is not by design.

"It must be by design. There's no level of stupidity," Van Drew said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "That's the only other choice you have, that is complete stupidity, and I don't think that's it. I think there is a desire to do this.

"When President Biden won, right from the get-go there were people there at the border wearing Biden T-shirts that were ready to come in."

Van Drew added that Biden could fix the problem at the border but won't do it, due to Democrats' larger plan for the country.

"I think it has to do with redistricting," Van Drew said. "It think has to do with the electoral college and I think it has to do with voting. All of which they [the Democrats] want to see change so that they can make sure to keep their grip on the United States of America."

