WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason smith | joe biden | campaign | election

Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Biden of 2020 Is the Biden of Today

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 03:33 PM EDT

Rep. Jason Smith R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that despite reactions of surprise at President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline, "the same Joe Biden that was elected in 2020 is the same Joe Biden of today."

Following Biden's widely criticized debate performance, many Democrats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing him from his reelection campaign. Smith said no one should be surprised at Biden's confused and lethargic state since he's been the same for a while.

The representative from Missouri also said Democrats aren't opposed to Biden because he's mentally declining, they're opposed to him because he can't win.

"You know, all of these Democrat members of Congress, in the Senate, and the elite Hollywood actors who have been hiding Biden's condition for the last 3 1/2 years, the fact that they don't think he can win, that's why they've been throwing him under the bus," he said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden starting bleeding support from within his own party. As of Thursday, 56% of Democrats think Biden should drop out of the race and "let someone else run," according to a Washington Post/ABC News-Ipsos poll.

"What the American people saw two weeks ago at the debate is exactly what House Republicans have been saying since he's been elected," Smith said.

"The same Joe Biden that was elected in 2020 is the same Joe Biden of today. It's just the media and the politicians and elite Hollywood donors have been hiding it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jason Smith R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that despite reactions of surprise at President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline, "the same Joe Biden that was elected in 2020 is the same Joe Biden of today."
jason smith, joe biden, campaign, election
309
2024-33-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved