Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Biden of 2020 Is the Biden of Today

Rep. Jason Smith R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that despite reactions of surprise at President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline, "the same Joe Biden that was elected in 2020 is the same Joe Biden of today."

Following Biden's widely criticized debate performance, many Democrats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing him from his reelection campaign. Smith said no one should be surprised at Biden's confused and lethargic state since he's been the same for a while.

The representative from Missouri also said Democrats aren't opposed to Biden because he's mentally declining, they're opposed to him because he can't win.

"You know, all of these Democrat members of Congress, in the Senate, and the elite Hollywood actors who have been hiding Biden's condition for the last 3 1/2 years, the fact that they don't think he can win, that's why they've been throwing him under the bus," he said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden starting bleeding support from within his own party. As of Thursday, 56% of Democrats think Biden should drop out of the race and "let someone else run," according to a Washington Post/ABC News-Ipsos poll.

"What the American people saw two weeks ago at the debate is exactly what House Republicans have been saying since he's been elected," Smith said.

"The same Joe Biden that was elected in 2020 is the same Joe Biden of today. It's just the media and the politicians and elite Hollywood donors have been hiding it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com