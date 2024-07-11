WATCH TV LIVE

WashPost-ABC Poll: Majority of Democrats Want Biden to Quit Race

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 08:49 AM EDT

A majority of Democrats say President Joe Biden should end his reelection campaign and let someone else head the party's national ticket in November, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The survey's results show 56% of Democrats say the 81-year-old Biden should end his candidacy, while 42% say he should continue to seek reelection, The Washington Post reported.

Overall, 67% of U.S. adults say Biden should step aside, while only 30% say he should continue as the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee.

Democrats have been in turmoil over Biden's candidacy since the president's disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Despite many Democrats calling for him to be replaced as the party's presumptive nominee, Biden has insisted he'll remain in the race to defeat Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll also found that Biden and Trump are tied at 46% among registered voters.

That differs from many other recent polls. RealClear Polling on Thursday morning showed Trump with a 3.3 percentage point lead over Biden in an average of top national surveys.

When third-party candidates are included, Trump leads Biden 43% to 42%, with 9% supporting independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 2% supporting Cornel West, and 2% supporting Jill Stein.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos survey found that 57% of adults disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while just 36% approve.

Only 14% say Biden is more mentally sharp than the 78-year-old Trump.

A whopping 85% say Biden is too old while 60% say Trump is too old. In April, 81% said Biden was too old and 55% said Trump was too old.

As for who should replace Biden atop the Democratic Party's ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris was the choice from 29% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents. She was followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (7%), Michelle Obama (4%), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (3%), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (3%).

In a hypothetical matchup. Harris leads Trump 49%-46% overall the survey found.

This ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted online July 5-9 in English and Spanish among 2,431 adults. Partisan divisions are 32%-29%-27%, Democrats-Republicans-independents. Results have a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


