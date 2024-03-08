Jason Palmer to Newsmax: 'Basic Campaigning' Led to American Samoa Win

Jason Palmer, the Baltimore-based investor who recently won the American Samoa Democrat caucus, told Newsmax on Friday that he beat President Joe Biden in the territory thanks to "basic campaigning."

Palmer, a partner at venture capital firm New Markets Venture Partners, handed Biden his only loss in a Democrat primary this election season, in the U.S. territory where less than 100 people take part in presidential caucuses. The win, by a margin of 56% to 44%, awarded Palmer 3 of the 6 delegates in the caucus.

"It was really just basic campaigning. I hired three great people on the island. I want to give a shout-out to Miracle [Sene]. She did a phenomenal job leading the team there," Palmer said on "Wake Up America."

He also noted that his campaign "did zoom town halls" but admitted, "I have never been there, although now I'm definitely going to go and, in fact, the American Samoan people will be very near and dear to me for the rest of my life."

Palmer added: "I often wear a purple tie when I go on TV because I think great ideas can come from all sides of the political spectrum."

Asked if he's been contacted by No Labels, the group looking to mount a bipartisan presidential ticket, Palmer said, "I actually have talked to some of the people from No Labels over the years, including even yesterday."

However, Palmer pushed back on the group's plan, saying, "I don't actually think that No Labels should run a candidate. I actually believe that the Democratic Party is the best party to support in this election for president."

Palmer went on to praise Biden's performance during the State of the Union address on Thursday and pushed back on criticism of Biden's mental fitness.

"I am all about civility, and I think we need to return our civility to politics," Palmer said. "And when I see my competitor doing a great job, I want to say, Great job. I don't want to be saying that he's deranged. That's totally nonsensical. He did a great job last night."