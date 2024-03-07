Jason Palmer to Newsmax: Biden Must Pass Torch for Dems to Win

Democrats need "to pass the torch to the next generation of Americans" to win the upcoming presidential election, said entrepreneur Jason Palmer, who beat President Joe Biden in American Samoa's Democrat caucus Tuesday.

"We have to engage younger people. We have to engage people who are independent and who actually want solutions in Washington, and I welcome the emails and phone calls I'm getting from people who are connected to the current president," Palmer said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I haven't received a call from Joe Biden yet, although I would graciously take that call. I voted for Joe four years ago. I believe he's been a great public servant for the past 50 years. I admire him, but we do need to pass the torch to the next generation of Americans in order to win this upcoming election, which is the election of our lives."

Palmer's win in American Samoa will hardly derail Biden's march toward his party's nomination. Only six delegates were at stake in the U.S. territory, a tiny collection of islands in the South Pacific with fewer than 50,000 residents. Palmer and Biden each earned three delegates from the race.

Palmer, a Baltimore resident, has worked for various businesses and nonprofits, often on issues involving technology and education. He said voters want "someone who is more of the 21st century than Joe Biden" to serve as president.