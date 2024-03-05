×
Biden Loses American Samoa Democratic Caucus

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 10:34 PM EST

President Joe Biden faced a minor Super Tuesday setback as he was projected to lose the Democratic caucus in American Samoa to a lesser-known candidate.

The race, called by Decision Desk HQ and confirmed by the Democratic Party of American Samoa, saw Democrat Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur running a long-shot bid, beating the incumbent.

Palmer's win in the U.S. territory's Democratic race was a surprise given his limited presence on the national stage. Palmer reportedly qualified for the presidential ballot in just 16 states and territories.

While American Samoa may not wield electoral votes in the general election, it will send 11 delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) later this year. According to DDHQ estimates, Palmer has secured 4 delegates, while Biden has garnered 2 in the sparsely attended caucuses.

Palmer received 51 votes to Biden's 40.

In 2020, Democrat Michael Bloomberg emerged victorious in American Samoa, while Biden struggled to gain significant support.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


