Jason Miller to Newsmax: Harris 'Dodging Debates'

Democrats are trying to hide Vice President Kamala Harris from the public because they know how bad a candidate she is, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Jason Miller said on "Prime News" that Harris is "dodging debates" and has "done everything she can to try to change the rules and try to change the whole thing, the whole system that we had already agreed to."

He said, "And the one debate that was announced, excuse me, the one interview that Kamala Harris said that she would do coming up later this week is, first of all, it's pre-taped, so they can go and edit it and take out anything that's bad for Kamala Harris doing that with CNN."

Harris has agreed to an interview with CNN scheduled for Thursday, but it will not be one-on-one. She will be accompanied by her running mate, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Miller said, "She has to go into that interview with Tim Walz, her VP pick, knowing that Tim Walz is the one who's going to get the tough questions and all the ways that he's doctored his bio." He added, "So Kamala Harris is literally hiding behind her very flawed VP pick, and it's the only interview that she will have done at that point — 39 days after taking the Democratic nomination."

Miller noted that ballots start going out in some states as early as next week. He said the campaign has kept Harris under the radar because "they know what they have with [her]. They've been doing debate prep around the clock for this past week. They are paranoid and freaked out about how bad of a candidate she is.

"They're doing everything they can to hide her and hope people just forget about it over Labor Day."

