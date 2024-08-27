WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason miller | kamala harris | tim walz | interview | 2024 election | donald trump | debate

Jason Miller to Newsmax: Harris 'Dodging Debates'

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:34 PM EDT

Democrats are trying to hide Vice President Kamala Harris from the public because they know how bad a candidate she is, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Jason Miller said on "Prime News" that Harris is "dodging debates" and has "done everything she can to try to change the rules and try to change the whole thing, the whole system that we had already agreed to."

He said, "And the one debate that was announced, excuse me, the one interview that Kamala Harris said that she would do coming up later this week is, first of all, it's pre-taped, so they can go and edit it and take out anything that's bad for Kamala Harris doing that with CNN."

Harris has agreed to an interview with CNN scheduled for Thursday, but it will not be one-on-one. She will be accompanied by her running mate, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Miller said, "She has to go into that interview with Tim Walz, her VP pick, knowing that Tim Walz is the one who's going to get the tough questions and all the ways that he's doctored his bio." He added, "So Kamala Harris is literally hiding behind her very flawed VP pick, and it's the only interview that she will have done at that point — 39 days after taking the Democratic nomination."

Miller noted that ballots start going out in some states as early as next week. He said the campaign has kept Harris under the radar because "they know what they have with [her]. They've been doing debate prep around the clock for this past week. They are paranoid and freaked out about how bad of a candidate she is.

"They're doing everything they can to hide her and hope people just forget about it over Labor Day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrats are trying to hide Vice President Kamala Harris from the public because they know how bad a candidate she is, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign told Newsmax on Tuesday.
jason miller, kamala harris, tim walz, interview, 2024 election, donald trump, debate
356
2024-34-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved